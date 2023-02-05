Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at JMP Securities

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Meta Platforms from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Huber Research lowered Meta Platforms from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $196.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $203.92.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $186.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $494.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $242.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.19.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,637.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $162,548.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,501 shares in the company, valued at $286,089.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,637.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,664 shares of company stock worth $4,563,931. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

