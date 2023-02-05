Robert W. Baird Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $205.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on META. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $171.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Meta Platforms to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $203.92.

Shares of META stock opened at $186.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.25 and a 200-day moving average of $138.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $242.61. The firm has a market cap of $494.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,637.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 4,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $537,062.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,637.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,664 shares of company stock worth $4,563,931 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the second quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

