Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Upgraded to “Buy” at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $220.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $104.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $203.92.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of META opened at $186.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $242.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $162,548.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,089.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $162,548.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,089.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,637.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,664 shares of company stock worth $4,563,931 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. YCG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,488,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,113,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $682,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

