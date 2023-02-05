MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Now Covered by Analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.75.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ MLTX opened at $12.05 on Thursday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. As a group, analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

