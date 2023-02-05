Guggenheim Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $210.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Guggenheim from $130.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on META. Bank of America raised shares of Meta Platforms from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut shares of Meta Platforms from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $203.92.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $186.53 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $242.61. The firm has a market cap of $494.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.19.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,637.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,019 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $687,490.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,434.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,637.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,664 shares of company stock worth $4,563,931. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of META. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,348,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,869,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,963,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

