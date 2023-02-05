International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Shares Up 1.1%

International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$13.95 and last traded at C$13.76. 180,607 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 158,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.61.

Several research firms have weighed in on IPCO. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.50 price target (up previously from C$17.50) on shares of International Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on International Petroleum from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$21.00 price target on International Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49. The firm has a market cap of C$1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

