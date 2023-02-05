GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Trading Up 6.1%

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT – Get Rating) was up 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as €42.10 ($45.76) and last traded at €42.05 ($45.71). Approximately 80,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 133,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at €39.65 ($43.10).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($54.35) target price on GFT Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($48.91) target price on GFT Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

GFT Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of €35.81 and a 200 day moving average of €35.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.52.

About GFT Technologies

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

