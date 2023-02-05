Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR – Get Rating) was down 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 101.50 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 101.50 ($1.25). Approximately 4,251,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 3,998,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.50 ($1.29).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 102.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 109.37. The firm has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 922.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Supermarket Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.82%.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

