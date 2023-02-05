Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Trading 1% Higher

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Rating) traded up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.05. 117,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 86,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Parkit Enterprise from C$1.10 to C$1.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Parkit Enterprise from C$1.30 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Parkit Enterprise Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$246.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98.

Parkit Enterprise Company Profile

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

