Wells Fargo & Company Raises Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $189.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $182.00 to $189.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MAR has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Marriott International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Marriott International Trading Down 1.0 %

MAR stock opened at $174.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.69. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

