TD Securities Raises Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target to C$34.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

APYRF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.50 to C$39.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$32.25 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS APYRF opened at $22.05 on Thursday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $38.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.60.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

