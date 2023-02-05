SVB Leerink Cuts Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $267.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q3 2023 earnings at $5.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.09 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $253.94.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Down 0.6 %

Amgen stock opened at $245.17 on Thursday. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $214.39 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $267.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.13. The company has a market capitalization of $130.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 509,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,094 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,160,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.