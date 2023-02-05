Nordea Equity Research Downgrades Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) to Sell

Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Axfood AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AXFOF opened at $27.61 on Thursday. Axfood AB has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.69.
About Axfood AB (publ)
