CIBC Cuts Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target to C$35.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on APYRF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$32.25 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Desjardins began coverage on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.50 to C$39.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.60. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.46.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

