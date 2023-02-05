Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, DNB Markets cut shares of Billerud AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from SEK 215 to SEK 150 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.
Billerud AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of BLRDF opened at $11.98 on Thursday. Billerud AB has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $16.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78.
About Billerud AB (publ)
Billerud AB engages in the manufacture and supply of renewable packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Board, Paper, Solutions, and Other. The Board segment manufactures liquid packaging board, cartonboard and liner. The Paper segment offers kraft and sack paper, as well as packaging for food, industrial purposes, medical applications, and carrier bags.
