Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Balfour Beatty Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAFYY opened at $8.83 on Thursday. Balfour Beatty has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $9.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. The firm operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

