Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives $581.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $581.00.

ATDRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 528 ($6.52) to GBX 550 ($6.79) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.89) to GBX 700 ($8.65) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays raised Auto Trader Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group cut Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 690 ($8.52) to GBX 635 ($7.84) in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Auto Trader Group Cuts Dividend

About Auto Trader Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 1.22%.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

