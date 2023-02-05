Insider Selling: Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CEO Sells 22,904 Shares of Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 22,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $1,400,579.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,316,799.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $59.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 0.40. Axonics, Inc. has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $79.92.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Axonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Axonics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axonics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.
Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.
