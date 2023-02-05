Insider Selling: Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CEO Sells 22,904 Shares of Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 22,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $1,400,579.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,316,799.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Axonics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $59.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 0.40. Axonics, Inc. has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $79.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Axonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Axonics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axonics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Axonics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Axonics by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Axonics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Axonics by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Axonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

