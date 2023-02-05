Insider Selling: Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) SVP Sells $795,061.46 in Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,475,757.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $137.57 on Friday. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.09 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.16 and its 200 day moving average is $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.55.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Hess’s payout ratio is 20.86%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. CX Institutional bought a new position in Hess during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Hess by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Hess by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,946,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $524,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,080 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Stories

