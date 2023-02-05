Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Downgraded by Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DNB Markets cut Husqvarna AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Husqvarna AB (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 75 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Husqvarna AB (publ) alerts:

Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HSQVY opened at $17.38 on Thursday. Husqvarna AB has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $28.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna Forest and Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.