Barclays Raises Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Price Target to GBX 1,500

Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 1,350 ($16.67) to GBX 1,500 ($18.53) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DRTGF. HSBC upgraded Jet2 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Jet2 from GBX 1,650 ($20.38) to GBX 1,300 ($16.06) in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Get Jet2 alerts:

Jet2 Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DRTGF opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26. Jet2 has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44.

About Jet2

Jet2 plc engages in the provision of aviation and distribution services. It operates through the Leisure Travel; and Distribution and Logistics segments. The Leisure Travel segment provides scheduled holiday flights by its airline, Jet2.com, and ATOL licensed package holidays by its tour operator, Jet2holidays, to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands and to European leisure cities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.