Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) VP Sells $1,446,522.00 in Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total transaction of $1,446,522.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,482. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of TDY opened at $433.58 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.85.
Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.33.
Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.
