Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) VP Sells $1,446,522.00 in Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total transaction of $1,446,522.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,482. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TDY opened at $433.58 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDY. FMR LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,592,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $597,327,000 after purchasing an additional 374,384 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,332,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 686.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 267,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,373,000 after acquiring an additional 233,547 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,821,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,534,000 after purchasing an additional 180,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.33.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

