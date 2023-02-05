Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Major Shareholder Purchases $895,000.00 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 500,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $895,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 55,829,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,933,992.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 27th, Ares Management Llc bought 525,902 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $946,623.60.
- On Wednesday, January 25th, Ares Management Llc acquired 875,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00.
- On Monday, January 23rd, Ares Management Llc acquired 730,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $1,204,500.00.
- On Thursday, January 19th, Ares Management Llc purchased 300,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00.
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Ares Management Llc acquired 400,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $544,000.00.
- On Friday, January 13th, Ares Management Llc purchased 330,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $458,700.00.
NYSE:ARES opened at $85.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.54, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $86.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.01.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 13,281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,552,000 after buying an additional 1,091,877 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 808.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 544,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,941,000 after acquiring an additional 484,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after purchasing an additional 458,646 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 45.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,231,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,051,000 after purchasing an additional 387,039 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth about $26,201,000. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.
