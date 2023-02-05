Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Downgraded by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities cut shares of Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GNGBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 274 to SEK 250 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. DNB Markets downgraded Getinge AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Nordea Equity Research raised Getinge AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Getinge AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $273.75.

Getinge AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GNGBY opened at $23.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average is $20.60. Getinge AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It offers products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science.

