FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Upgraded at Handelsbanken

Handelsbanken upgraded shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FLSmidth & Co. A/S from 275.00 to 295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Price Performance

Shares of FLIDY stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $4.28.

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

FLSmidth & Co. A/S ( OTCMKTS:FLIDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $761.53 million for the quarter.

FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the provision of engineering, equipment, and service solutions to the mining and cement industries. It operates through the Mining and Cement segments. The Mining segment provides single engineered or standardized equipment, such as crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells and automated laboratories to bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions.

