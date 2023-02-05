easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Price Target Raised to GBX 370

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.83) to GBX 370 ($4.57) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ESYJY. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 360 ($4.45) to GBX 290 ($3.58) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of easyJet from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of easyJet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 330 ($4.08) to GBX 410 ($5.06) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of easyJet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $526.88.

OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $6.02 on Thursday. easyJet has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. It operates through the Airline Business and Holidays Business segments. The Airline Business segment covers the route network. The Holidays Business segment sells holiday packages. The firm’s principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing.

