The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $297.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $323.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $337.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $371.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $304.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.51. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 9.85%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

