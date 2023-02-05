Wolfe Research Raises Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $326.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wolfe Research from $291.00 to $326.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ODFL. Susquehanna raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $315.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $337.45.
Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $371.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $381.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.51.
Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.85%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line
In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.
