Wolfe Research Raises Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $326.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wolfe Research from $291.00 to $326.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ODFL. Susquehanna raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $315.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $337.45.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $371.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $381.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.51.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.