Match Group’s (MTCH) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Match Group to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.76.

Shares of MTCH opened at $48.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.63. Match Group has a 52 week low of $38.64 and a 52 week high of $118.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. Match Group’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Match Group by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

