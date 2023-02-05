Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer cut Match Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.76.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $48.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28. Match Group has a 12 month low of $38.64 and a 12 month high of $118.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.63.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Match Group by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Match Group by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

