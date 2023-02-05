Citigroup Raises Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $380.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $275.00 to $380.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $276.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $337.45.

ODFL stock opened at $371.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.51. The company has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 9.85%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $758,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

