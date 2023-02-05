Wells Fargo & Company Cuts MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Price Target to $118.00

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MGPI. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.50.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $97.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 1.64. MGP Ingredients has a 1 year low of $73.07 and a 1 year high of $125.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.66. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity at MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $201.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.33 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $205,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,351,010.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,603 shares of company stock worth $567,467 in the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $3,495,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3,088.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth $789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

