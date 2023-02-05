Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PACB. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $11.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.67. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Insider Activity at Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.30 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 218.44% and a negative return on equity of 42.03%. Research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 45,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $487,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 643,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,976,092.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $254,660.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 640,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,106,900.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 45,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $487,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 643,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,976,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 55.8% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 130.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.