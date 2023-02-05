PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) PT Raised to $148.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $142.00 to $148.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PTC. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.55.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $130.55 on Thursday. PTC has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $139.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.21 and its 200 day moving average is $120.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 34,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $4,457,637.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 930,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,126,310.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $340,526.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,758.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 34,250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $4,457,637.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 930,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,126,310.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 477,488 shares of company stock worth $58,613,618. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,097,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,405,000 after acquiring an additional 143,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,806,000 after purchasing an additional 358,134 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of PTC by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,409,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,380,000 after purchasing an additional 161,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PTC by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,058,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,506,000 after purchasing an additional 31,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PTC by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Stories

