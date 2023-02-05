KeyCorp Boosts PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $160.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PTC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.55.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $130.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.21 and a 200 day moving average of $120.13. PTC has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $139.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $36,847,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,712,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,892,487.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $36,847,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,712,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,892,487.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 34,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $4,457,637.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 930,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,126,310.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 477,488 shares of company stock valued at $58,613,618. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PTC

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 205.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.