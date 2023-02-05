Barclays Boosts PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $150.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $144.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PTC. StockNews.com raised PTC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on PTC from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.55.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $130.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.13. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $139.91.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. PTC’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $229,755.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,704,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,197,897.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $229,755.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,704,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,197,897.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $340,526.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,758.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 477,488 shares of company stock worth $58,613,618 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,591,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,237,000. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,374,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,148,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,806,000 after purchasing an additional 358,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

