loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells $512,000.00 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 684,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,316.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Hoon Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Tuesday, January 3rd, John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $322,000.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $310,000.00.

loanDepot Stock Performance

Shares of LDI opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $874.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.71.

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $274.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.45 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 24.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,070,000. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in loanDepot during the second quarter valued at $707,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in loanDepot during the second quarter valued at $624,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in loanDepot during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in loanDepot by 26.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the period. 3.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LDI. Credit Suisse Group lowered loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.57.

About loanDepot

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.