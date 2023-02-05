Insider Selling: Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Insider Sells $710,987.50 in Stock

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 28,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $710,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,086,803 shares in the company, valued at $51,606,638.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Inhibrx Stock Performance

INBX opened at $25.80 on Friday. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $34.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 1,262.54% and a negative net margin of 2,628.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Inhibrx

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INBX. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Inhibrx by 5.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Inhibrx by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inhibrx in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Inhibrx by 49.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Inhibrx by 13.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Inhibrx from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

