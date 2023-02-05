Insider Selling: Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Insider Sells $710,987.50 in Stock

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 28,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $710,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,086,803 shares in the company, valued at $51,606,638.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Inhibrx Stock Performance
INBX opened at $25.80 on Friday. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $34.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44.
Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 1,262.54% and a negative net margin of 2,628.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Inhibrx from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.
