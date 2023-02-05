Peter Hantman Sells 60,586 Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Stock

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) COO Peter Hantman sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $424,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,026.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter Hantman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 31st, Peter Hantman sold 24,414 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $170,898.00.

NYSE:ETWO opened at $6.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.59. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETWO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on E2open Parent from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on E2open Parent to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

