Morgan Stanley Boosts American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $112.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AEP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cfra decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.18.

Shares of AEP opened at $92.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.10 and a 200-day moving average of $93.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,103.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

