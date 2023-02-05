Bank of America Cuts Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $85.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ALGT. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $100.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $185.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,118.68 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.07). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $560.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $86,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,903.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 849,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,756,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth about $465,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth about $811,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 508.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Featured Stories

