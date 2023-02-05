Robert W. Baird Boosts Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target to $335.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $335.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $358.78.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Trading Down 4.7 %

ALGN stock opened at $343.10 on Thursday. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $172.05 and a 12-month high of $552.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.43, a PEG ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.63 and its 200 day moving average is $230.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Align Technology

Align Technology Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.