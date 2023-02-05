Robert W. Baird Boosts Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target to $335.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $335.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $358.78.
Align Technology Trading Down 4.7 %
ALGN stock opened at $343.10 on Thursday. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $172.05 and a 12-month high of $552.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.43, a PEG ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.63 and its 200 day moving average is $230.78.
Align Technology Company Profile
Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.
