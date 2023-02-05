Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Raised to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $307.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $165.00.

ALGN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $358.78.

Align Technology Trading Down 4.7 %

ALGN opened at $343.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.63 and its 200-day moving average is $230.78. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $552.00. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.43, a PEG ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Trading of Align Technology

About Align Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Align Technology by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Align Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Align Technology by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

