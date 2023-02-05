Raymond James Reiterates Buy Rating for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $118.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $120.00.

ALGT has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.00.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $100.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $185.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,118.68 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.75.

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $560.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.65 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $86,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,903.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 849,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,756,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth about $811,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 508.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Featured Stories

