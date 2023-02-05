Raymond James Reiterates Buy Rating for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $118.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $120.00.
ALGT has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.00.
Allegiant Travel Stock Performance
NASDAQ ALGT opened at $100.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $185.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,118.68 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.75.
Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel
In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $86,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,903.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 849,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,756,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth about $465,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth about $811,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 508.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.