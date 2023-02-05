Stifel Nicolaus Raises Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target to $375.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $265.00 to $375.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Align Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $358.78.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $343.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 74.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.62. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $552.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Align Technology

About Align Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 188.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Align Technology by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.