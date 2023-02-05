Stifel Nicolaus Raises Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target to $375.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $265.00 to $375.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Align Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $358.78.
NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $343.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 74.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.62. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $552.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.78.
Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.
