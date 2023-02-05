Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AMD. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group raised Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $86.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.96. The company has a market cap of $138.81 billion, a PE ratio of 97.83, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

