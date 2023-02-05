Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) versus Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) Head to Head Review

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) and Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cadre and Nutriband’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Cadre alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadre $427.29 million 2.02 $12.66 million $0.08 288.79 Nutriband $1.42 million 27.32 -$6.18 million ($0.80) -6.17

Cadre has higher revenue and earnings than Nutriband. Nutriband is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadre, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadre 0 0 4 0 3.00 Nutriband 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cadre and Nutriband, as provided by MarketBeat.

Cadre presently has a consensus target price of $32.80, suggesting a potential upside of 41.99%. Given Cadre’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cadre is more favorable than Nutriband.

Risk and Volatility

Cadre has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutriband has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.1% of Cadre shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Nutriband shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.9% of Cadre shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of Nutriband shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cadre and Nutriband’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadre 0.80% 3.86% 1.36% Nutriband -321.58% -40.78% -37.55%

Summary

Cadre beats Nutriband on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadre

(Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products. The company also offers third-party products, such as uniforms, optics, boots, firearms, and ammunition. It serves first responders, such as state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue, explosive ordnance disposal technicians, emergency medical technicians, fishing, and wildlife enforcement and departments of corrections, as well as federal agencies including the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Interior, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Corrections, and various foreign government agencies. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Nutriband

(Get Rating)

Nutriband, Inc. engages in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. It delivers abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system which provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. It operates through the Pocono Coated Products and Active Intelligence segments. The company was founded by Gareth R. Sheridan and Serguei Melnik in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.