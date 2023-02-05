Insider Selling: Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Major Shareholder Sells 53,675 Shares of Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) major shareholder Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 53,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,781,473.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,047,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,754,012.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 600 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $19,962.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 7,574 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $255,092.32.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 1,900 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $66,576.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 4,500 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $161,640.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 9,600 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $323,424.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 1,252 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $51,958.00.

Tucows Stock Performance

Tucows stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $391.68 million, a PE ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 0.76. Tucows Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $79.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tucows ( NASDAQ:TCX Get Rating ) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 14.33% and a negative net margin of 4.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tucows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCX. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV boosted its stake in Tucows by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,712,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,089,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,446,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,490,000 after acquiring an additional 126,709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tucows by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,126,000 after purchasing an additional 84,384 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tucows by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Tucows by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tucows

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile Services, The Fiber Internet Services, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

