Insider Selling: Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Chairman Sells $1,211,421.35 in Stock

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 51,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,211,421.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 535,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,497,877.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $24.26 on Friday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average is $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.98.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 40.85%.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.
