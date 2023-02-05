Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Sells $1,135,068.18 in Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 38,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $1,135,068.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,816.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 8th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,177 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $71,318.52.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,969 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $399,285.84.

On Thursday, December 1st, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 4,710 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $171,208.50.

On Friday, November 25th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 12,845 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $443,280.95.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,200 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $109,632.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 32,430 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $1,119,483.60.

On Thursday, November 17th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 25,540 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $894,666.20.

On Monday, November 7th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 15,680 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $535,001.60.

On Friday, November 4th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 35,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $1,156,050.00.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $31.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $36.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.51.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

DCOM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Institutional Trading of Dime Community Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,845 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 66,794 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 12.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

